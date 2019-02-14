163 receive awards at investiture ceremony

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud presented state awards and honours to 163 recipients during an investiture ceremony at Astana Negeri yesterday.

The ceremony began with otorhinolaryngology specialist Dr David Sylvester Ling Sheng Tee receiving the Darjah Johan Bintang Sarawak (JBS), Datin Phyllis Empina Tanggai, Counsellor Zainani Salleh, Andrew Bangkam Bejie, Kong Tze Ling and Winston Bale Utot were among those who received the Darjah Johan Bintang Kenyalang (JBK).

This was followed by the Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (PPC) being presented to Awang Suhaili @ Suhaidi Ledi, Ganasageran Arumugam and Hamsiah Abdullah Masni.

The Darjah Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS) was awarded to five recipients while six received the Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK).

Meanwhile, the Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB) was awarded to 31 recipients, Darjah Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS) to 26 recipients and Darjah Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (ABK) to 19 recipients.

Thirty-three others received the Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT) while 34, the Darjah Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS).

Among those present at the ceremony were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib and Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.