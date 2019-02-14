All girls tahfiz in Tuaran destroyed in fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TUARAN: An all girls tahfiz school, Tarbiatun Nisa at Jalan Marabahai Tambalang, was razed to the ground in an early morning fire today.

However, none of the 41 students and teachers were injured in the 6.50am incident, said Tuaran fire and rescue station chief Abdul Qawie Abdul Gapar.

“Upon receiving a distress call at 6.58am, we immediately deployed nine fire fighters to the location.

“We manage to control the blaze by 7.38am while the operation ended about an hour later,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tarbiatun Nisa Facebook page stated that all the students and hostel guards managed to escaped from the fire.

The status of the Facebook page also claimed that the students had just completed their lecture and were not in the hostel when the fire occured.