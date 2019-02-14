Allianz Rocks to set KK alight

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Allianz Malaysia will be bringing its Allianz Rocks concert to Kota Kinabalu on February 26.

The concert, headlined by Papa Rock Datuk Ramli Sarip and local band Ruhh, will be held at Oceanus Waterfront Mall.

Ramli, the former frontman of Sweet Charity is well-known for his folk-inspired music and delightfully raspy vocals with hits such as Jikalau Berkasih. Opening the show will be Ruhh, a local band made up of talented musicians with deep appreciation of classic rock.

Allianz Malaysia held its first Allianz Rocks Concert at Panggung Anniversari in Kuala Lumpur last November featuring Ramli and Ruhh. Allianz Rocks in KK is an encore of that event.

“The first Allianz Rocks was truly a wonderful experience that we got to share with our customers and partners. This time, we are bringing the event to Kota Kinabalu to thank the people of Sabah for their unwavering support. Plus, we are beyond thrilled that Ramli Sarip and Ruhh will be back together on the stage again,” said Zakri Khir, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Malaysia Berhad.

“I am sure many will agree that Datuk Ramli’s showmanship is second to none and Ruhh proved they could hang in there with one of the greatest rockers of all time. So, block out your calendars and come join us for a great night with Allianz, Ramli Sarip and Ruhh,” added Zakri.

Besides that, Allianz Malaysia is giving away 350 concert tickets through three contests.