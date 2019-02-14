Boy drowns during swimming lesson

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A swimming lesson by a group of students turned tragic when one of them drowned at the Likas Sport Complex here on Tuesday.

City police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said based on police investigation, it was established that the incident happened during a swimming lesson by a group of students and teachers at the pool at around 11.15 am.

The 14-year-old victim was believed to have encountered some difficulty and had struggled while in the pool. Teachers, students and a lifeguard managed to take the boy out of the pool and immediately rushed him to Queen Elizabeth Hospital at 12 pm.

“Unfortunately, the boy was pronounced dead by doctors about half an hour later,” said Habibi.

Police have ruled out any foul play in the incident and have classified the case as sudden death.

A post-mortem will be conducted while members of the boy’s family have been notified of the tragic incident, said Habibi.