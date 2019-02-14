Sabah 

Construction firm fined RM10k for water theft

Alen Kee

Tawau Water Department enforcement officers showing the illegal connection at the construction company’s site in Tg Batu.

TAWAU: The Tawau Water Department issued a RM10,000 compound to a construction company for water theft at its site in Tg Batu, on Monday (11 Feb).

The department’s enforcement team carried out an investigation in the area from 9.30am to 10am and detected an illegal connection from the mains to the workers’ quarters.

The compound was issued under Section 53 of the Sabah State Water Supply Enactment 2003.

The department also advised individuals or companies that have been issued with compound notices to settle them immediately before the department takes legal action that will make the new water meter connection process complicated.

The department also called for cooperation from the public to inform it on water thefts or broken pipes via its hotlines at 0195354600 and 089-761057.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Surprised (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Inspired (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.