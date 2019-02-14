Construction firm fined RM10k for water theft

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: The Tawau Water Department issued a RM10,000 compound to a construction company for water theft at its site in Tg Batu, on Monday (11 Feb).

The department’s enforcement team carried out an investigation in the area from 9.30am to 10am and detected an illegal connection from the mains to the workers’ quarters.

The compound was issued under Section 53 of the Sabah State Water Supply Enactment 2003.

The department also advised individuals or companies that have been issued with compound notices to settle them immediately before the department takes legal action that will make the new water meter connection process complicated.

The department also called for cooperation from the public to inform it on water thefts or broken pipes via its hotlines at 0195354600 and 089-761057.