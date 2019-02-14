Denial of audio recording to protect the party — Nik Mohamad Abduh

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA BHARU: PAS Central Committee Member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz said his denial of the audio recording claiming he had received funds from the Barisan Nasional (BN) before the 14th General Election (GE14) was because he wanted to protect the reputation of the party of which he is a member.

Nik Mohamad Abduh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bachok, said the move was taken after discussing with colleagues in the party to close up any issue that might be used by the opposition to slander PAS.

“(The denial on the audio recording) was a party discipline. We must teach discipline just like telling the truth. But I delayed first, discussed with friends in the party because it involves the group.

“If I am right, I reply that it was my voice, but it is not the question of my reputation but concerns the party,” he said when approached by reporters at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) Pengkalan Chepa, here after returning from a Central PAS meeting in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

He said although Islam encouraged its followers to speak the truth, there are certain occasions where it is allowed to lie.— Bernama