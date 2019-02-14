Finance Ministry not funding top cops’ trip to Turkey — Lim

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Finance Ministry does not pay for the trip to Turkey by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and several other high-ranking Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) officers, said its minister Lim Guan Eng.

He also said the trip was not approved by his ministry but by the Malaysia Totalisator Board, which is a body under the Finance Ministry.

“The ministry has not given a single sen to Totalisator Malaysia, which gets its funding from a number- forecasting company (Damacai),” he told the media after presenting cheques to registered tahfiz schools here yesterday.

On Tuesday, the Home Ministry was reported to have approved the working visit of Mohamad Fuzi and several high-ranking PDRM officers to Turkey as part of their efforts to combat online gambling.

Lim said his ministry would review the need for such approvals in the future.

“The current procedures state that as long as they have the approval of the board, there is no need for them to refer the matter to the ministry.

“Now we need to see if Totalisator Malaysia needs to get our approval first,” he said. — Bernama