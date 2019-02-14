Motorcyclist, car driver injured in accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A motorcyclist and a car driver were injured after they were involved in an accident near Pujut 7 bridge here around 1.15am yesterday.

It was learnt that the accident happened when the 36-year-old car driver coming from Permyjaya heading towards Piasau lost control of his vehicle and rammed a motorcycle which was going in the same direction.

The driver was said to be pinned in his seat due to the crash impact while the 33-year-old motorcyclist was thrown off his machine.

Personnel from Lopeng Fire and Rescue (Bomba) Station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 1.38am.

Upon arriving at the location, they immediately worked to free the driver from the car wreck before handed him over to paramedics from Miri Hospital.

Both injured victims were transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu confirmed police had received a report on the case and they are investigating it.