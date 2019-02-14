Plantation worker suspected killed in croc attack

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: An Indonesian plantation worker was killed after a suspected crocodile attack in Sungai Niah here.

At around 1pm on Feb 12, the victim identified as Muh Tahir Majid Syam, 40, together with his nephew Muhammad Arfian Putra Effendy traveled to the river mouth near a plantation in Batu Niah to catch crabs.

The victim went missing after the pair went their separate ways upon their arrival in order to cover more ground. Muhammad Arfian then attempted to search for the victim after he spotted his belongings nearby.

During the search, Muhammad Arfian claimed to have seen the victim in the river before he disappeared below the water.

The victim’s body was found in the river at around 6am yesterday.

From several wounds found on his body, the victim was suspected to have been attacked by a crocodile.

The body was later brought to the mortuary for a postmortem.