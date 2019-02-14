Register with Socso, e-hailing services operators, cabbies urged

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: Local Grab car operators have been advised to register with Social Security Organisation (Socso) in order to enjoy social protection specifically for self-employed as provided under Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017.

Sarikei Socso branch manager, Fenny Lim said in this regard, all Grab car operators here are invited to attend a briefing on the matter scheduled to be held at Socso office here from 9am-11am on Feb 21.

The briefing is also extended to taxi drivers, she said adding the Self-Employed Employment Injury Scheme was introduced on June 1, 2017 to provide social protection to taxi drivers or individuals carrying out similar services.

Grab car operators and taxi drivers are required to bring along valid driving licence, PSV Card/Taxi Driver’s Card or Valid Authorisation Letter issued by (LPKP) Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (Sabah and Sarawak) or any registration documents with e-hailing services such as driver profiles to facilitate registration process.

Lim added no fee would be charged for the briefing.

Those interested to attend can contact Sarikei Socso office at 084-654611 or email ([email protected] ) to confirm their attendance.