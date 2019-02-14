Spirit of racial unity strong at SMK Tung Hua CNY do

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The spirit of racial unity was strongly felt during SMK Tung Hua’s Chinese New Year gathering here yesterday when students from various racial background converged at the school hall for the celebration.

School chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming said such festive get-together is a good platform to inculcate the value of racial unity in students.

“It would also help to promote better understanding of different cultures and traditions,” he added.

Lau hoped that the school can continue to hold similar functions to drive home the message that people of all races can live together harmoniously through mutual efforts.

“Chinese New Year for the Chinese is the best time to hold family reunion and foster the cohesion of the family unit.

“To the non-Chinese, it is also an occasion to celebrate. We celebrate the unity among all races as we share in the joy of the festival,” he said.

Meanwhile, emphasising on the need to set goals in life, Lau mentioned about the SMART approach which to him stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-based.

“It is first introduced by George Doran, Arthur Miller and James Cunningham in the 1980s.

“Today SMART goals are used by people across the world, for setting all sorts of goals, work and career goals, health goals, financial goals and personal development goals, just to name a few,” he said.

He reiterated: “When you set a goal, you have to ensure it is Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-based.”

Also present at the function were the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) chairman Vincent Tang and principal Goi Nguok Yew.