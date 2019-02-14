Suggestion Sabah and Sarawak as one entity, Masing should have sought verification – Warisan member

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing should have sought verification on Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s suggestion to make Sabah and Sarawak as one entity, said Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) member, Captain Dr Zulfikar Zulkifli.

He said that as a prominent leader and seasoned politician, Masing should have made an effort to seek verification on the matter and not simply jump the gun.

“He (Masing) should have taken the initiative to get a clarification instead of being impulsive and allowing emotions to get the better of him.

“When Mohd Shafie proposed on the one region, he was referring to East Malaysia. Sabah and Sarawak as two separate regions, but as one East Malaysia,” he said in a statement here last night.

Zulfikar said Sabah and Sarawak could work together to make what was promised under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) happen according to the aspirations of Sabahans and Sarawakians.

He was commenting on the statement by Masing who criticised Mohd Shafie for suggesting the restoration of Sabah and Sarawak’s status as one territory as stipulated in the MA63.

On Monday (Feb 11), Masing said an effort to restore Sabah and Sarawak’s status as one entity or region within Malaysia was a good political suggestion, but was not easy to execute.

He said that this was because the MA63 stated that Sabah and Sarawak were two separate regions under the Federation of Malaysia.

Recently, Mohd Shafie called on all parties to support the state government’s efforts to restore Sabah and Sarawak’s status as one territory as stipulated in the MA63.

He said the matter was discussed with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during a recent MA63 meeting. – Bernama