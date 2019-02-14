S’wak govt delegation arrives in Cambodia to visit M’sian detainees

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A Sarawak government delegation led by Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has arrived in Siem Reap, Cambodia to visit the Malaysian detainees presently being held in a Cambodian provincial jail today.

Also in the delegation are Santubong MP Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarawak office and Fatimah’s ministry.

The Sarawak government delegation is expected to meet the 47 Malaysian detainees at around 2pm Malaysian time today.

Of the 47 Malaysians, 40 are from Sarawak, four from Peninsular Malaysia and three from Sabah. In a breakdown for those from Sarawak, 33 are from Kuching followed by six from Sibu and one from Sarikei.

The Sarawak government delegation is expected to return to Sarawak on Saturday,