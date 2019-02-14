Two workers die each day while travelling to workplace

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 888 deaths due to accidents involving employees travelling between home and workplace were reported last year, according to Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said it was a slight decrease from 924 deaths reported in 2017.

“This means that an average of two workers die each day due to fatal accidents while travelling between home and their workplace,” he told reporters after presenting the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Financial Aid Grant 2019 to non-governmental organisations and institutions here yesterday.

However, Mahfuz said the number of accidents involving employees travelling between home and workplace had increased to 35,195 last year from 33,319 in 2017, with 74 per cent of the victims were motorcyclists and pillion riders.

“As such, we hope more quarters will work closely with Socso in organising awareness programme for the workers.

“We don’t mind increasing the allocation as long as the programme can bring about positive impact in reducing the number of accidents while travelling between home and workplace,” he said.

Mahfuz said Socso had allocated RM4,643,463.30 as Financial Aid Grant to 33 institutions and non-governmental organisations this year.

He said the allocation would cover 280 programmes, seminar or courses, 225 travel accident prevention programmes, 87 consultation services, two research and development initiatives and two publications of promotional videos.

Among the recipients of the allocation were the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Reseach, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, Malaysian Trade Union Congress, as well as the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services.

Mahfuz added that the travel accident prevention activity would also focus on young workers, as well as foreign workers who have become Socso contributors starting this year. — Bernama