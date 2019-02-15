5,000 longhouse folk supplied with electricity through Sares

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LONG NAKAN, Baram: Almost 5,000 residents from 556 households in 11 longhouses in Telang Usan now have access to reliable and renewable 24-hour electricity under the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares).

The 11 longhouses are Long Nakan, Logan Sibong, Long Ikang, Long Kerangan, Long Nen, Long Sayan, Long Kesseh, Uma Bawang, Long Kawi, Ba Kabeng and Long Itam.

Under the community-based Sares, the Ministry of Utilities, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and the 11 remote communities worked together to build solar systems for their respective longhouses, chosen due to the challenge of connecting them to the grid.

The 11 remote communities are part of 82 villages in the Baram area planned to be connected to reliable and renewable 24-hour electricity supply by 2020 via solar or micro-hydro under Sares. So far, 38 communities in Baram have been connected to electricity supply.

The official handover ceremony to commemorate the completion of the project for all 11 longhouses, costing RM27 million, and the lighting-up of the longhouses was held at Long Nakan yesterday.

Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi officiated at the ceremony.

Present were Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Baram MP Anyi Ngau, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Ministry of Utilities director Syed Fauzi Shahab, Sarawak Energy vice president for rural electrification Dr Chen Shiun and representatives from relevant agencies and community leaders.

According to Dr Rundi, the domestic rural population coverage is currently at 91 per cent.

“The state government through the Ministry of Utilities aims to increase the state-wide rural coverage to 97 per cent by 2020 and targets towards full electrification by 2025.

“We hope to achieve this target with the allocation of RM2.37 billion under the Rural Electrification Master Plan that was recently approved by our Chief Minister,” he said.

Dr Rundi said another 13 longhouses with 9,291 households in Telang Usan would also be connected with electricity under Sares soon.

“Through Sares, we can progress our mission to provide electricity supply throughout Sarawak so that even the most remote household will have the convenience of 24/7 electricity.

“I commend the community for their cooperation and the hard work and dedication of all other partners involved including our Sares team from the ministry and Sarawak Energy for the successful implementation of Sares in this area,” added Dr Rundi.

Each Sares project involves the construction of standalone alternative systems, utilising solar technologies, and replacing noisy and expensive diesel generator sets to meet basic household electricity needs – lighting, fans, a television, a freezer and a cooker.

Once set up, the system is handed over to the community who operates and maintains it with technical support from Sarawak Energy. Under the state’s Rural Transformation Initiatives, Sares is implemented by Sarawak Energy and aims to electrify Sarawak’s most remote communities through an innovative government-community partnership model.

Sares is expected to electrify 8,700 households in remote villages by 2020. Launched in 2016, the RM500-million programme has accelerated electricity coverage in the state with completed projects for almost 4,000 of the 8,700 households.