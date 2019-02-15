Assistant minister reminds community leaders to provide proper feedback

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Community leaders are reminded to go to the ground regularly to see the problems faced by the people, especially those related to infrastructures, and give feedback to the local authorities or people’s representatives.

According to Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, the feedback from the people’s representatives are crucial towards helping the authorities identify problems in any given area and work towards resolving them.

“KKs (community leaders) must go to the ground and give us feedback, because I depend on feedback from them, apart from my own site visits.

“As a community leader, all KK must know their own areas or ‘kampung’ (villages) well so that they can make sure no area is left (behind), especially in terms of infrastructure.

“They must give me the correct feedback, such as which road needs repairs or which drain is damaged,” he told reporters here yesterday, after visiting three completed Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects – each at Riam, Lopeng Tengah and Kampung Lembah Hijau.

Apart from community leaders, Lee said his party committee members would also go to the ground regularly to help identify roads or infrastructures that are damaged and in need of repairs.

Lee said the KKs also play key roles in making sure that the RTP projects implemented in their areas are being done properly.

“Do not simply give us any update or incorrect feedback, because I will also carry out my own spotchecks to make sure that all these RTP projects are implemented accordingly.”

On yesterday’s site visit, Lee said he was happy to note that the three RTP projects involving road resurfacing works at Riam, Lopeng Tengah and Kampung Lembah Hijau, costing a total of RM605,000, had reached completion.

“I’m very happy with the progress. There are still some more ongoing RTP projects this year, including the extension works on Tudan multipurpose hall.

“I will be going down to check on all the RTP projects to make sure they are carried out accordingly and properly completed,” said Lee further.

Also present during the site visit were Lembah Hijau KK Adam Malek as well as representatives of Miri City Council (MCC).