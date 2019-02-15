Drug suspect arrested after fall from roof

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: An Indonesian drug dealer led police on a chase to the roof of a house in Kampung Wawasan until he fell from the roof and was immediately arrested.

In the incident at about 5.20pm on Wednesday (13 Feb), the 39-year-old man had climbed to the rooftop of the four-door house in a desperate attempt to evade arrest, said district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor.

He said police from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department were acting on a tip-off when they raided the house believed to be a drug den.

He said four individuals, including a woman and the Indonesian man, were found taking drugs inside the house.

The Indonesian man however attempted to evade arrest by climbing to the roof with the police hot on his heels.

“The suspect later fell due to a broken zinc sheet while trying to jump off the roof. He was promptly arrested after a scuffle with the police,” Nasri said.

“A search conducted on the suspect later revealed a plastic packet containing crystalline substance believed to be syabu (methamphetamine) weighing 51.60 grams,” he said.

According to Nasri, the police team also recovered four small packets of a crystalline substance in a plastic packet weighing 0.50 grams and a plastic packet containing foils inside the suspect’s pants.

Nasri said the suspect was believed to have been a drug dealer and had been active since 2015.

He said all the suspects aged between 20 and 56 tested positive for drug abuse.

He said investigations revealed that three of the suspects had four previous drug-related offences and one offence under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

“This case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.