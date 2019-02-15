HDU Drone Academy, Petrosar Academy sign MoU on drone training

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between HDU Drone Academy and Petrosar Academy to train commercial autonomous (UAV/UAS) operators in the state.

HDU Drone Academy is accredited and approved by the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM) as the only academy in Sarawak that can conduct ground training, flight assessment, issue drone operator licence and conduct recurrent assessment.

“This is a quality course which caters to all market segments in Sarawak,” said Petrosar Academy director Feroz Hayat Khan prior to the signing of the MoU.

He added the MoU was a highly regarded collaboration which could cater to the huge market of drone operators and industries in Sarawak.

HDU Drone Academy examiner Alasdair Garrick, meanwhile, said the Drone Operator Licence Training Course was aimed at those in specialised industries such as the agriculture sector, power grid transmission lines, forestry, construction, oil and gas, mining, survey and mapping, and pipeline inspection.

“The course will be based on the UK’s programme to enable drone operators to fly safely and legally,” he said.

The course involves two days of ground course where the candidates are taught the laws and regulations of the Malaysian aviation industry and the basics to operate a drone.

This is followed by an examination and another two days of flight training on site where the candidates are taught how to maneuver the drone.

At the end of the training, candidates will be tested by the certified examiners.

On the passing of the test, HDU Academy shall award the candidates Certificate of Completion and Drone Operator Licence, Class 1, sub 20kg which is approved and endorsed by CAAM.

Operators of illegal drone flights can be fined up to RM50,000 for individuals and RM100,000 for corporations or three years’ jail or both on conviction.

Fame International College general manager David Chew and his assistant Voon Boo Khoon, Petrosar Academy business development executive Ashwanie Mulliady and Geospecialist Azizul Jemain were also present at the signing ceremony.