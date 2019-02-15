Huge potential for Sarawak firms in halal exporting industry

KUCHING: There is huge potential for Sarawakian companies to participate in the halal exporting industry due to the unique attributes of the products sold here as well as the growing Muslim population which is expected to drive the growth of the halal industry worldwide, says Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

With the total spending in the halal economy estimated to be at US$2.1 trillion in 2017, based on Thomson Reuters’ Global Islamic Economic (GIE) 2018/2019 report, and set to grow to US$3 trillion by 2023, Matrade encouraged Sarawakian companies to grab the opportunity to explore the rapidly growing halal market.

“There is huge potential for Sarawakian companies to participate in the halal exporting industry as I’ve seen for myself, based on my observation of the market here – how there are many products in Sarawak that can be exported under the halal industry.

“And it’s not just food and spices, there are handicrafts as Sarawak has its own unique attributes. In terms of the F&B industry, I believe that there are few difficulties in meeting the requirements to acquire the halal certification as there are organisations here in Malaysia that can assist with that,” Matrade’s deputy director of Halal, F&B, and Agro-based Section Khairul Nizam Moonier told the press on the sidelines of Matrade’s ‘Export Opportunities in Halal Industry’ Seminar held here yesterday.

“With a population of just 33 million, we know that Malaysia’s market is not enough. Therefore, we urge local companies, especially those from Sarawak, to go further especially now when there is a wide variety of facilities to help companies export such as e-commerce, Matrade, and other export agencies in Malaysia,” he added.

“Malaysia is the leading country in the halal industry. We’d like to spearhead to another level with more new products and services provided by Malaysian companies and we’d like to see more active participation from Sarawakian companies as well,” he said.

Of note, Malaysia ranks as the top country in Thomson Reuters’ Global Islamic Economic Indicator (GIEI) Index.

He also encouraged Sarawakian companies to grab the opportunity to join Matrade’s International Sourcing Programme (INSP), organised in conjunction with the upcoming 16th Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2019.

“We bring these foreign buyers into Malaysia to meet up with Malaysian companies to set up potential business or export opportunities.

“I encourage Sarawakian companies to participate in this as I know that the companies here, based on feedbacks from my colleagues here, that these are very strong companies. We’d like to see more from East Malaysia in these kind of events,” he added.

MIHAS 2019 will be held from April 3 to 6, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur. The INSP, which will take place on April 2, will match more than 400 local companies with 150 high quality importers from over 40 countries across the world.

Matrade noted that this year, MITEC will take a more active role in supporting the initiatives to boost the involvement of Sarawakian companies in export businesses.

Khairul Nizam also commended Sarawak’s Ministry of International Trade and eCommerce Malaysia (MITEC) for its active role in supporting Matrade’s initiatives to boost the involvement of Sarawakian companies in the export business as well as Matrade Sarawak’s ongoing effort in pushing Sarawakian companies to join export market and promote their products on the world stage.

Also present during the seminar yesterday was Matrade Sarawak director Leany Mokhtar.