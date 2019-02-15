Kapit’s latest key projects progressing well

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Kapit District Council (KDC) has handed over the sites of two new community development projects, namely the Kapit River Front Phase II and the re-development of Kapit Town Square, to successful contractors.

The handover of the documents was performed by Kapit Walikota Dato Philimon Nuing on Wednesday.

Representing contractor Kalaka Jaya Sdn Bhd for the Kapit River Front Phase II project was Bell Bernard Anggun, while Hilarian Bisi Jenggut represented Pet Rocks Malaysia to accept the proposed Kapit Town Square’s re-development / upgrading project.

The construction period for both side-by-side projects is 12 months – they are expected to reach completion by Feb 12 next year.

The consultant for the Kapit River Front Phase II project is BC Tay Architect, while the consultant for the re-development and upgrading works on Kapit Town Square is BL Consultant.

The scheme construction value for the works on Kapit Town Square is RM2.389 million, whereas the cost for Kapit River Front Phase II project is RM1.399 million.

With both developments having taken off, the KDC has successfully implemented all its major development projects under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) and Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

The other major projects undertaken the council that are in various stages of construction include the Belaga River Front Phase I and II, Song River Front Phase II and III, re-development and beautification works on Lily Pond Kapit, and Kapit multi-storey car park.

The completion of all these projects should help transform the landscape of this town.

Present at the function were deputy Kapit Resident Galong Luang, deputy Walikota Lawrence Listin Baling, KDC secretary Jabang Juntan and its assistant secretary Kelimbik Sibat.