Lao Yee Shang event to take place at The Spring tomorrow

KUCHING: A ‘Lao Yee Shang’ ceremony will take place at the South Court of The Spring Shopping Mall here tomorrow, scheduled to commence at 2pm.

Jointly organised by Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF), Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, the event is held in connection with the ‘Visit Sarawak Year’ campaign.

According to organising chairman Eugen Hu, it is also a part of STF’s Chinese New Year 2019 programmes.

“The main objective is to allow everyone, regardless of race and religion, in a multi-racial community to celebrate and experience the Chinese New Year together with guests and visitors from abroad,” he told reporters during a press conference on the event here yesterday.

The celebration, added Hu, would be divided into two parts – the open house and ‘Lao Yee Shang’.

It is learnt that the ‘Lao Yee Shang’ ceremony is conducted to promote togetherness, as well as the spirit of being united and having mutual understanding.

“Everyone will get to be a part of the warmth and unique hospitality of Sarawak through our open house and the (Lao Yee Shang) ceremony,” he said, adding that the whole-day celebration would gather members of various Chinese ethnic groups, who would be showcasing their respective dialects and delicacies.

“Visitors will be treated to the unique delicacies of the Kock Kian, the Kah Ka, the Hu Jian, the Teo Chew, the Heng Hua, the Hai Lam and the Cantonese. There will be giveaway of Chinese goodies as well.

“Everyone, young and old, is invited to be part of the celebration.”

Hu said ‘angpows’ containing attractive tourism-related prizes would also be given away to the lucky winners.

Additionally, a Chinese traditional 24-season drum troupe will also be showcasing their talents during the celebration.

Meanwhile, STF president Audry Wan Ulok said aside from the Chinese New Year gathering, STF would also be holding the open houses for other festivals like Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Gawai Dayak and Christmas this year.

According to her, the events are in tandem with the initiatives taken by the Sarawak government to launch the ‘Visit Sarawak’ campaign.

“We believe that by hosting the open house events during the festive season, it would enable visitors to enjoy the Sarawak hospitality,” she said.