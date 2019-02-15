LAs must ensure home businesses are licensed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Local councils must ensure that businesses operating from private residences are licensed, says Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

He said Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) would soon make it mandatory for businesses operating from private residences to be licensed.

“Business activities done in residential areas may

give rise to problems like noise pollution, indiscriminate parking and food waste dumping, he said.

“A business licence is required based on the Local Authority Ordinance, particularly those in residential areas which requires change in land use,” he added.

Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai had said there have been too many complaints about home-based businesses, especially those who turned their homes into food premises.

He said DBKU was now drafting a proposal to the minister in-charge of local government to enable them (DBKU) to have the power to issue such licences.