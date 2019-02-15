Local arrested after salesman robbed of RM30,000

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Police detained a robbery suspect within 48 hours after robbing a salesman of RM30,000 at Taman Unipark on Monday.

The suspect, a 22-year-old local man, was detained at Kampung Kijang, Merotai Besar at about 2pm on Wednesday after he robbed the salesman at Kedai Mega Hardware Enterprise, Taman Unipark, North Road at about 5.30pm.

District Police Chief ACP Fadil Hj Marsus said the victim was robbed by an unidentified man on a motorcycle.

The victim was hurt in the forehead and lips during a struggle with the suspect who managed to flee with the cash, he added.

Fadil said police acting on information and investigation and with the help of Merotai police detained the suspect at an unnumbered house.

He added the suspect tried to flee but was caught after a struggle with the police.

The suspect admitted he was involved in the robbery and showed police a red plastic containing RM14,000 buried behind the house and the motorcycle used in the robbery.

Fadil said the suspect would be investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code.