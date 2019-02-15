Locals firms, SMEs urged to take part in Mihas 2019

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Local companies including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the halal industry are encouraged to participate in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) 2019.

It will be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur, from April 3 to 6.

It is organised by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

Deputy director of Matrade Halal, Food and Beverage (F&B) and Agro Section, Khairul Nizam Moonier pointed out Mihas as a key platform for companies and SMEs in Sarawak to develop halal businesses at both national and international levels.

Mihas is among the largest halal exhibitions in the world, and this year’s event is expected to gather around 1,000 international exhibitors.

“There were only 10 companies from Sarawak participating in Mihas last year. We are targeting more companies involved in the halal industry in Sarawak to participate this year.

“This exhibition will not only help promote halal products in Sarawak, but it will also open business networks and collaborations between companies from Sarawak with other companies locally and internationally,” said Khairul during the Matrade networking dinner with the media here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Matrade Sarawak director Leany Mokhtar said Sarawak had the potential to diversify its halal products to the international market.

She said through participation in Mihas, it would open the export markets on halal products of companies including SMEs in Sarawak.

“They can add value to their brands by adopting the halal certification so that they can be part of an extensive global halal supply chain,” she said.

There are 464 Matrade members and 128 companies in Sarawak involved in the halal industry including F&B, cosmetics and machinery. Leany hoped that more companies in Sarawak would come forward and collaborate with Matrade.

“Matrade is Malaysia’s trade promotion agency offering various support in exporters’ development and export promotion.

“We need more SMEs not only from Kuching, but also from all over Sarawak to take up the challenge in becoming a global export champion.”