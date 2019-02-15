Sabah cops third best

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Police Contingent has been voted the third best among other police contingents in Malaysia during the whole Ops Selamat 14 operation.

Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Omar Mammah said Sabah police was voted the third best among other police contingents for its effort in reducing road fatalities during the Chinese New Year – Ops Selamat 14 nationwide.

“Ops Selamat 14 this year only saw seven road fatalities recorded in Sabah between January 29 and February 12 compared to 13 road fatalities recorded during the same period of Ops Selamat 12 in 2018.

“This shows a decrease of six dead cases or negative 86 percent fatalities,” he said during the Sabah police contingent (IPK) monthly gathering at the state police headquarters in Kepayan yesterday.

Omar said the achievements made by the Sabah Police Contingent, for being voted the third best among their counterparts, were also mainly due to the number of bit patrol operations carried out during Ops Selamat 14.

“A total of 2,579 patrol operations were conducted at housing areas, especially unoccupied houses during the Chinese New Year holiday, and I am happy to announce that none of those houses that were left unoccupied had any reports of break-ins.

“This was mainly due to the home owners’ initiative by informing the police in advance that they would be away or ‘balik kampung’ for the holiday period, so we can coordinate bit patrols in their areas,” he said

Meanwhile, under Ops Limau, an operation to combat illegal gambling activity during the Lunar celebration, also saw 24 raids being carried out with 97 people detained.

The police seized about RM74,024 cash since the operations began early this month, said Omar.

A joint operation by the Sabah Police Contingent, General Operation Force and police from Bukit Aman on January 27, six people, including a woman, were arrested for involved in a fish bombing activity.

About 700 detonators, wires, fuse and ammonius nitrate for creating fish bomb, were seized from the suspects.

Omar said the police, following investigations, believed most of the seized components were smuggled into the country by sea, to create fish bombs.

“These bombs can also be used for other criminal activity that can endanger public security.

“We will, therefore, continue to monitor this illegal activity and continue to welcome public cooperation to stop fish bombings,” Omar said.