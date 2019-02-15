SOP Properties to hold CNY open day and also launching ceremony of Grand Residency Commercial tomorrow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: SOP Properties Sdn Bhd, the developer of Taman Lambir Jaya in Bekenu, will be holding its Chinese New Year open day tomorrow (Feb 16) from 9am-4pm.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held at its sales gallery located at Marina Square Phase 2 here.

A lion dance performance will kick off the event, to be followed by the launch of Grand Residency Commercial where light refreshments will be served.

The Grand Residency Commercial is SOP Properties’ latest foray into the local commercial development.

Located about 9km from the city centre, the project comprises two blocks of three-storey shoplots, with 12 units to be opened for booking during the launch tomorrow.

The commercial hub is located near to housing estates like Taman Tunku, as well as to Miri Airport and is also sited along the planned Pan Borneo Highway.

SOP Properties has also disclosed that bookings made between Feb 16 and 28 would be entitled to special discounts up to RM50,000, in connection with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Nevertheless, terms and conditions apply.

For further information, call 085-419 069. Alternatively, go to www.property.sop.com.my.