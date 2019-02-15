Uggah: Public-private sector synergy vital

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will utilise the synergy of private enterprises and public sector support in propelling agriculture in the state into an export industry.

Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said this at a lunch for top management people of major agriculture companies hosted by his ministry here yesterday.

He added that Sarawak was aiming to be a net food exporter by 2030 and to meet the target his ministry supports the setting up of anchor companies as catalysts to develop local farmers into agropreneurs.

“The government’s role is basically to facilitate and not to do business as it is not supposed to do so. We only come in to deal with any problem along the whole supply chain.

“We in the government must be practical. We can collaborate for mutual benefits.”

Uggah, who is also deputy chief minister said The Sarawak government was very happy with the roles played by anchor companies which are involved in durian, banana and pineapple processing for export in Sarawak.

He said the anchor companies, especially those established ones, would have the advantages of, among others, processing plants to process produce into products which meet the international standard required by major importing countries.

“The future of Sarawak as a net exporter of food by 2030 depends on this public- private collaboration.”

Uggah also pointed out that to be able to export agriculture produce and products, the industry must have enough volume to meet the demand of international market.

To increase the volume of produce the Sarawak government is setting up agriculture parks where farmers can lease the land in the park to plant their crops.

“We will only lease the land to the farmers, no titles will be given.

“We also have set up a venture capital, as an added measure, to help agropreneurs with the potentials to grow bigger,” he said.

He said as of now the Sarawak government had allocated RM200million for this capital which was now open for bidding.

Permanent secretary to the Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture , Native Land and Regional Development Datu Ik Pahon Joyik and director of Agriculture Department Dr Alvin Chai Lian Kuet and other senior staff members of the ministry were also present at the lunch.