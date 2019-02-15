YS Group to enhance its education program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Yayasan Sabah Group will further enhance its educational development programme, which is the main focus of the Group in ensuring the growth of a generation’s successful future, said Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Haji Jamalul Kiram bin Datuk Haji Zakaria.

Jamalul, who is also chief executive officer of Innoprise Corporation Sdn. Bhd., Yayasan Sabah Group will bring about more educational opportunities for students in creating excellence in education from early childhood to tertiary education,.

“In 2018, early childhood development activities through Taska Ria Nursery, Tadika Ria Kindergarten, Taska Kristal Ria Child Care, Transition Centre and Rural Kindergartens have benefited a total of 509 students.

“To date, 12,882 preschool children have benefited from Yayasan Sabah Group’s early childhood development activities,” he said at the Yayasan Sabah Group annual dinner held at Menara Tun Mustapha on Wednesday, 13 Feb.

“Yayasan Sabah Group in 2018 offered 2,335 new student loans, scholarships and bursaries for secondary school students as well as those studying at Institutions of Higher Learning.

“From 1967 to 2018, Yayasan Sabah Group has spent RM114.3 million on scholarships/bursaries benefiting 72,625 secondary students. Additionally, scholarships/bursaries for Higher Education worth RM334.7 million were spent from 1968 up to 2018 benefiting 18,717 students, while RM228.9 million worth of student loan has been spent for 10,026 students in tertiary education.

“Yayasan Sabah Group also spent RM95 million on the Sabah State Scholarship Award of Excellence (ABCNS) from 1990 until 2018 benefiting 553 students,” he said.

In 2018, a RM10 million One-Off Scholarship Assistance was launched by Chief Minister of Sabah cum Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd. Shafie bin Haji Apdal on 21 September 2018.

A total of 14,726 students has applied for the fund and the payment process of the scholarship is running smoothly.

“This special fund is the initiative of Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd. Shafie in assisting outstanding and underprivileged students who have just enrolled in Institutions of Higher Learning,” said Jamalul.

“Overall, Yayasan Sabah Group has spent RM772.7 million on scholarships, bursaries and education loans which benefited 101,921 secondary and Institutions of Higher Learning students since 1967 up till present.”

Jamalul also elaborated on the successful academic achievement programmes by both Yayasan Sabah Group owned Sabah Foundation Technical College (SFTC) and University College Sabah Foundation (UCSF).

“In 2018, a total of 821 students pursued their studies at SFTC in 24 certificate and diploma courses. A total of 465 students successfully completed their studies and graduated on 11 October 2018,” Jamalul said.

“UCSF is currently offering a Foundation programme, 10 Diploma programmes and seven Bachelors Degree programmes to potential students. As of December 2018, a total of 587 students have been studying at UCSF and 252 students are graduating from UCSF this year.”

Yayasan Sabah Group staff and their spouses attended the dinner graced by Shafie and his wife Datin Seri Panglima Hajah Shuryani binti Datuk Haji Shuaib.

At the event, 18 staff received their Excellent Service Award, five staff received their Silver Jubilee Service Award and 23 retirees received their Appreciation Award from Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd. Shafie.