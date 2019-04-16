Court orders one more month of mental observation for youth convicted of insulting Islam

KUCHING: Alister Cogia, the youth convicted of insulting Islam online, has been ordered by the Kuching High Court to undergo mental observation for another month at Hospital Sentosa here.

The first month of mental observation was completed today.

On March 8 a High Court sentenced Alister, 22, to 10 years in jail and fined him RM50,000 after he pleaded guilty to the offences under Section 298A (1)(a) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Multimedia and Communications Act 1998, which deals with the posting of offensive comments and causing disharmony and prejudice on religious grounds.

Days later, a group of lawyers filed an application for a revision of the subordinate courts decision on the administration of the criminal case.

Besides seeking a mental health assessment on March 13, Alister’s lawyers also sought to review whether his sentencing was appropriate.

Alister will appear at the High Court again on May 16.