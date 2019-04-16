Failure to amend constitution not end of road – Jahid

KOTA KINABALU: Tamparuli assemblyman Datuk Jahid Jahim disagreed with the notion that failure to continue with the amendment to the constitution is the end of the road.

“It is impossible for something as pertinent as this will end due to the first failure,” he told the August House.

He added that leaders who are sincere, both at federal and state levels, will continue to look for a meeting point so that the fight for the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will reach its objective as aspired by the people who led to the formation of Malaysia 56 years ago.

Jahid reminded that unlike before, the issue of MA63 can now be freely discussed.

“Not like when PBS first fought for it in 1985, where leaders who were involved can end up in jail under the ISA (Internal Security Act),” he said.

“Now MA63 is no longer a taboo and can be a public discussion by all Sabahans.”

He said this was due to all politicians, who made the MA63 the political struggle of their respective parties,” he said.

Jahid also said this was due to the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who under his leadership, had abolished the ISA and refreshed the voices of MA63.

“While waiting for the motion for amendment to be made, it is critical that the federal government shows its commitment and sincerity towards fulfilling the aspirations of the MA63 spirit in its administrative activities so that when the time finally arrives, there will not be any resistance from the majority of the Dewan Rakyat members,” he said.