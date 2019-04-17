Cop denies causing hurt with knuckle duster

KOTA KINABALU: A 31-year-old police lance corporal has claimed trial at the Sessions Court here yesterday after being charged with voluntarily causing hurt to another man during a robbery attempt at a convenience shop.

Amin Hadi Jabar, who appeared before judge Elsie Primus, was charged under Section 394/511 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and also liable to fine or to whipping, upon conviction.

He was alleged to have used a knuckle duster during the robbery attempt against a 23-year-old man at the shop in Penampang at 9 pm on September 1, 2018.

Deputy public prosecutor, Rustam Sanip, said, the alleged offence is a non-bailable offence and is therefore objecting for bail to be granted to the accused.

However, as granting bail is the court discretion, the accused was granted bail of RM10,000 in a local surety and warned not to tamper with the prosecution witnesses.

Meanwhile, counsel PJ Perira, for the accused, said, his client is still working with the police department in special branch division.

Perira said, the accused, who currently resides in Penampang, is not a flight risk because he has not been suspended from work nor facing any disciplinary action and has family living in Kuala Lumpur.

The court fixed May 23 for pre-trial case management and released the accused on bail of RM10,000 with RM5,000 to be deposited in a local surety, pending disposal of the case.

Amin was also ordered to report to the investigating officer of the case at the end of every month and not to tamper with the prosecution witnesses, especially the complainant.

Meanwhile, Amin also claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to a charge of carrying a knuckle duster in public place.

He appeared before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, was charged under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive, Explosive and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to 10 years, upon conviction.

The accused was arrested at a Special Branch Office at the Karamunsing Police Station at 2pm on September 2, 2018 for allegedly possessing the weapon.

The court fixed April 29 to re-mention the case and released the accused on RM2,500 bail to be deposited with two local sureties.

Earlier, prosecuting officer Inspector Suzie @ Stephanie Kupit offered bail to be given to the accused, pending disposal of his case.

Counsel PJ Perira, who represented the accused, requested a lower bail to be given to his client as the accused is still working with the Royal Malaysian Police.