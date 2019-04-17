MAS add on baggage fee circulating on social media incorrect

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Airlines (MAS) today said that a list of rates for its add on baggage viralled on social media is incorrect.

MAS in a statement to Bernama today said that their extra baggage (prepaid) rates were still bench marked with the industry and competitive with what was being offered by other carriers.

“There are two types of baggage rates, one is for extra baggage (prepaid) and the other for excess baggage. For excess baggage which is paid upon check-in at the airport, the rates remain the same.

“The rate for extra baggage (prepaid) is dynamic depending on the sector, promotions, demand etc. Passengers will, however, be able to view the rates via “manage my booking” or during booking flow,” MAS said in the statement.

The statement advised passengers to click on to the link https://mhcare.malaysiaairlines.com/faq/s/article/Excess-Baggage-What-is-the-excess-baggage-fee-structure?language=en_US, to view the valid structure.

Beginning April 8, 2019, passengers travelling within Malaysia on MAS economy class are able to select a combination of bundled fares and services.

These come with accompanying privileges which include baggage allowances as well other options, allowing passengers to pay what they need. – Bernama