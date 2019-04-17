Musyati Mudajaya JV clocks five million man-hours LTI

SIBU: Musyati Mudajaya JV (MMJV) Sdn Bhd, which is doing a contract package for the Pan Borneo Highway project (WPC08) has achieved five million man-hours without loss time of injury (LTI).

Its chairman Abdul Rahman Ahmad said the achievement was proof of the main contractor’s commitment to provide safe working environment for all its workers and the promotion of heathy and safety culture.

He said the company handles 65km of WPCO8 from Sungai Kua Bridge to Sungai Arip Bridge

“We are pleased with the achievement,” he said when addressing the achievement ceremony at the company’s project site in Selangau yesterday.

He said based on the exellent performance, MMJV was also targeting 10 million man-hours without LTI towards next year.

He added they always viewed seriously the issue of health, safety and environment (HSE), including traffic management at the time of carrying out the highway construction work.

He went on to say that issues related to HSE was part of their scope of work with heavy responsibility to be implemented because it involved many workers and heavy machinery.

He said if there were no procedure and right safety practice accident would likely occur.

“Our safety staff always carry out safety talk and training to make sure our workers are always reminded of their safety,” he said.

As such, he hoped that continuous effort of all parties from top level management to the general worker at the work site would achieve excellent work performance without LTI.