‘No specific order to obtain bank transaction documents’

KUALA LUMPUR: A Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) manager told the High Court here yesterday that he had not received any specific instructions to obtain documents related to the transactions of six bank accounts belonging to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, SRC International Sdn Bhd and several other companies.

Azizul Adzani Abdul Ghafar, 41, said he had received the documents related to the transactions from Ambank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager, R Uma Devi, during the raid on the premises on July 6, 2015.

Asked whether he had requested the detailed information from Uma Devi, the second prosecution witness replied: “No.”

“During the raid, I only asked for all files related to the investigation and was given eight files (of documents); however, Uma Devi gave me detailed transactions’ documents of six accounts atabout 9.50pm, 10 hours after the raid was completed.

“I was at the bank until 11pm as I was waiting for another team to conclude the raid at the building,” he said when answering the question of lawyer Harvinderjit Singh, representing Najib.

The witness also informed the court that he did not receive instructions to obtain other specific transaction documents belonging to Najib, SRC International Sdn Bhd and several other companies.

Harvinderjit: She gave you documents of specific transactions which you didn’t ask her?

Azizul Adzani: Yes

Harvinderjit: Did you receive instructions to obtain the transaction documents of SRC International Sdn Bhd or Gandingan Mentari and Ehsan Perdana Sdn Bhd?

Azizul Adzani: No.

Harvinderjit: Did you receive instructions to obtain transaction document of SRC International Sdn Bhd as well as Najib’s account? The witness replied: “No.”

Harvinderjit: Surely you must have informed Uma Devi for specific transaction documents? Azizul Adzani: No.

The witness said he only told Uma Devi to submit any relevant documents before the latter handed over the transaction documents of the six bank accounts.

Najib, 66, faces three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of misuse and three counts of money laundering involving RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The Pekan MP, who was also the sixth prime minister, was charged with committing the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad in Jalan Raja Chulan and the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya between Aug 17, 2011, and Feb 10, 2015.

The proceedings before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is in progress. — Bernama