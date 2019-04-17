PAS to skip Sandakan by-election, support opposition candidate

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS said today it will not contest the Sandakan parliamentary by-election in Sabah next month but will support the opposition candidate in the polls.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said in a statement that the party made the decision at a meeting of the Central Committee last Monday.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed nomination on April 27, early voting on May 7 and polling on May 11 for the by-election.

The Sandakan seat fell vacant following the death of the MP, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt of the DAP, who was also the Sabah Health and Wellbeing Minister, on March 28.

In the 14th General Election last year, Wong won the seat for Pakatan Harapan with a majority of 10,098 votes. He garnered 19,094 votes to beat the Barisan Nasional candidate, Datuk Lim Ming Ho, who polled 8,996 votes. – Bernama