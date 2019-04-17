Septuagenarian suffers nearly RM40,000 loses in break-in

MIRI: A 78-year-old woman suffered nearly RM40,000 in losses when her shophouse at Jalan Merbau was broken into on Sunday night.

The victim only discovered the break-in around 9.30am on Monday. Upon checking she found that several air-conditioners, ceiling fans, lamps, and electric cables were missing. The shophouse’s windows were also broken in the incident.

It is believed that the culprits entered the unit from the backdoor as there were signs of forced entry. The woman lodged a report at the Miri Central police station.