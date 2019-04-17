Youth nabbed after suspected stolen items found in his house

SIBU: Police here arrested a 27-year-old jobless youth after various items suspected to be stolen properties were seized during a raid on his house at Ruby Road here on Monday afternoon.

Among the confiscated items were an unspecified parcel, 10 handphones, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) box, eight roadsign flashing lights, an air pump, two rolls of welding wires, a grass cutter, a 32-inch television set and a laptop computer.

The items were found inside his bedroom and the back of his house.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, in confirming the arrest and seizure yesterday, said the youth would be remanded.

He was suspected to have stolen the items from shops selling handphones and also at Pan Borneo Highway construction sites.