Case re-mention for man who decapitated elderly woman set on June 25

KUCHING: The High Court has fixed June 25 for the further mention of a case involving a man who allegedly decapitated an elderly woman in Roban, Saratok.

It was understood that the accused, Bandang Langu, 59, will be defended by Counsel Peli Aron and that the hearing sessions are set on Aug 19 to 23 and Aug 26 to 30 at the Sri Aman High Court.

No plea was taken from the accused.

The case today was only mentioned inside the High Court chambers.

Bandang is accused of cutting off the head of 75-year-old Gelingi Ngaing between 2pm and 3pm on July 25, 2018 inside a room at Rumah Lumpuh, Bratong Batu, Roban in Saratok.

Based on the brief facts of the case and previous news reports, Gelingi and a close relative were watching television when the accused allegedly stormed into the room carrying a machete and slashed the elderly woman on the neck.

The victim’s relative ran out of the room together with a five-year-old child and hid behind a bush behind the longhouse.

It was also claimed that Bandang took away the victim’s severed head and torched it together with a motorcycle at a different location.

The police later recovered the charred skull.

The accused is said to be the victim’s neighbour in the longhouse.

Murder, as framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction. The offence is non-bailable.

DPP Ronie Entili prosecuted.