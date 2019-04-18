Cashless payments to UMS via JomPay

KOTA KINABALU: A collaboration was forged between AmBank Group, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and PayNet to enable easier and convenient payments to UMS through JomPay.

Students at the university can now enjoy convenient, simple and secure way to pay their fees and UMS staff can make JomPAY payments for Pusat Minda Lestari (PML) and utility to the university.

UMS’ Head of Bursar, Zallifah Shadan in her speech at the launching ceremony believed this cashless payment had brought significant advantages to the university in general and to its customers specifically.

“Cashless transactions are more secure, efficient and cost effective whereby, the university is no longer dealt with the physical cash. The Bursar for instance, they are no longer required to go to the bank on daily basis just to bank-in the daily cash receipts. The transactions over the counter do not require any refund of physical cash to students,” added Zallifah.

“The applications of JomPAY in Universiti Malaysia Sabah is very significant and in line with the Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0),” she said adding, “with this transition over the years, let’s hope that UMS will be able to become a full-fledged cashless campus by the year 2020.

Deputy Managing Director, Wholesale Banking AmBank Group Jamzidi Khalid in his address pointed out that it gives them great pleasure to be working with UMS in this initiative to enable easier and more convenient payment for the university.

“The collaboration allows post graduate and under graduate students to pay tuition fees via JomPay and allows UMS staff to also make payments such as water bill to the university.

“On behalf of AmBank Group we are honored to be part of this partnership which will further demonstrate our efforts in promoting digital payment solutions which goes hand in hand with Malaysia’s agenda in moving forwards towards a cashless society.

“Today’s collaboration will put UMS one step closer towards a cashless organization through the adoption of digital payment. This effort is yet another move which will propel UMS further towards realizing its digital ambition,” said Jamzidi.

He disclosed that the value of AmBank’s JomPay collection now had grown 240 per cent in 2018 and over 2000 per cent since 2016.

Its team has been recognised for efforts in digitizing teams through JomPay for two consecutive years and is the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to the JomPay Award at the Malaysian e-pay awards.

“This would not have been possible without collaborative partnerships such as the one we have today between UMS and JomPay. In line with our digital aspirations we will continue to focus on expansion of our business and increase JomPay usage volume in 2019 and we hope to make JomPay payment via facial recognition on smart devices.

“We are delighted to be part of an event to enable cashless collection and hope UMS adoption of JomPay will encourage more universities and educational institutions to do the same,” he added.

Also present at the ceremony were Datuk K Y Mustafa, chairman ofBoard of Directors, UMS’ Khairuan Abdul, Deputy Director, Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet), the operator of JomPAY, UMS Vice Chancellor Datuk Dr D. Kamarudin D. Mudin, along with senior officers from UMS, AmBank Group and PayNet.

JomPAY enables bill payments via Internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs of 40 banks in Malaysia anytime, anywhere, which provides added convenience, accessibility and flexibility to the contributors. JomPAY is Malaysia’s largest online bill payment service with more than 4,600 biller codes.

UMS’ participation in JomPAY is powered by AmBank Group’s Transaction Banking which provides one-stop wholesale banking solution in cash management, trade finance and remittances.