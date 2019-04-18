China ever-ready to resume search for Jho Low – Envoy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Chinese authorities are always ready to restart their search for fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low in China with any new information, said its envoy.

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian said the search, which was requested by the Malaysian side after the new government took over, was met with failure after several attempts.

“I don’t know if Jho Low is in China. The Chinese police have been attaching good importance for the request.

“According to the information provided by the Malaysian side… (we) have done a very thorough and detailed search, but sorry to say there’s no find,” he said at a roundtable with the Malaysian media at the Chinese Embassy here, Thursday.

He said the Chinese side has already given their feedback to the Malaysian police on the matter.

Bai Tian said China and Malaysia, including their law authorities, have very close cooperation and good relations.

Jho Low, who was identified by investigators from Malaysia and the United States as the main character in the multi-billion 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, was believed to have escaped from detention in Hong Kong to an island near Macau. – Bernama