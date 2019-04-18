Christian civil servants to get unrecorded leave on Good Friday

KUCHING: The Public Service Department has announced that Christian civil servants will get unrecorded leave for Good Friday from this year onwards.

In a letter posted on the Public Service Department’s official Facebook page, its director-general Borhan Dolah said Christian public service officers would be granted one unrecorded leave day in conjunction with Good Friday beginning 2019.

“The government has agreed for Christian public service officers to be granted one unrecorded leave day in conjunction with Good Friday beginning 2019, except for public service officers in states where Good Friday is already a public holiday,” the letter read.

It was addressed to government ministries, state governments, government statutory bodies as well as local authorities.

Good Friday, a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death, will be celebrated tomorrow (April 19).