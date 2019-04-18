Departure levy not for land transport — MP

LIMBANG: The proposed departure levy for anyone leaving Malaysia is only applicable to those flying out of the country via Malaysian airports and is not extended to travellers using land transport.

Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah said this was clarified by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah during the recent Parliament sitting.

“The Deputy Finance Minister, Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, has already explained that the departure levy will be imposed only on individuals leaving Malaysia by flight. Thus it is good news for people in northern Sarawak, particularly in Limbang Division who are sandwiched between Brunei,” he said when asked by reporters here after officiating at the Proffazz Knowledge Sharing Programme at Bunga Raya Hall yesterday.

He said based on Budget 2019, the proposed international departure levy – RM20 for Asean destinations, RM40 for non-Asean countries – is projected to bring in revenue of RM900 million to RM1 billion a year.

Earlier, Hasbi reminded teachers and parents of their collective roles in educating their students/children to succeed and to share the knowledge gained during the programme, for the benefit of others who could not attend. The programme was organised by the parent-teacher association of SMK Agama Limbang, Limbang Islamic Charitable Trust Board (Lakil), Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS), Limbang branch and Sarawak Foundation (Hippers).

Also present were Lakil chairman Wahab Abu Bakar, SMK Agama Limbang principal Zaini Hasbollah and a representative of the Islamic religious officer who is also Limbang Division Imam, Ustaz Abang Azman Abang Mohamed.