Dr Mahathir takes a ride in 5G-connected self-driving car

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad takes a ride in a 5G-connected self-driving car from the Palace of Justice to Putrajaya Corporation Complex here for the 5G showcase launch today.

He took the ride in the 5G connected Proton Exora vehicle with Communicat­ions and Multimedia Minister Gob­ind Singh Deo for five minutes.

The 5G autonomous car is developed by Ericsson and Celcom and in partnership with eMooVit, a high-tech start-up.

The multi-purpose vehicle is fitted with an array of cameras, radar and LIDAR sensors which enables the car to sense its surroundings.

The vehicle uses a combination of sensors, cameras, radar and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without a human operator. – Bernama