Guangzhou-Tawau direct flights launch in July

KOTA KINABALU: Tawau will soon receive a major boost in its tourism industry as direct flights from Guangzhou to Tawau are expected to be launched in July.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the proposed flight would serve as a ‘breakthrough’ that would further promote the Cuti-Cuti Tawau programme.

“We have received a letter from Dongfang International Travel Service, Guangzhou, a chartered flight operator. They are planning to organise a chartered flight from Guangzhou, direct to Tawau,” Christina told reporters when met at State Assembly yesterday.

The airline company that is expected to provide the flight service is Hainan Airlines, using the B737-800 aircraft model; it will accommodate eight business class seats and 154 economy class seats.

Christina disclosed that the tentative operation date for the chartered flight is expected to commence from July 2019 to July 2020.

She also said that the travel company was planning to offer two flights on a weekly basis.

“They (Dongfang) have submitted their (proposed) allocation to Hainan Airlines for the approval but the latter is currently waiting for several documents from us, such as the letter from the Tawau International Airport – on issues regarding immigration, customs and so on.

“Once the confirmation has been given from the Tawau International Airport, Hainan Airlines would immediately proceed to apply for the landing rights,” she explained.

“I have asked the chairman of the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) to quickly confirm all the travel packages (that are available in Sabah) so that when the China tourists arrive here, all the accommodation, food and beverages and sightseeing places (packages) would already be prepared.

“All these have to be prepared by the local travel services agencies,” said Christina.

Christina said that her ministry was also planning to implement similar initiatives in Sandakan as well.

Also present in the press conference was new STB chairman Ken Pan and acting general manager Noredah Othman.