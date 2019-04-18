PCS pledges to work with Bersatu Sabah – Bumburing

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) has pledged to work together with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah for the sake of the state and its people.

Its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Bumburing, said PCS leaders met with Bersatu Sabah’s Coordinator Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor recently and discussed issues and current political situation in the state as well as to find ways of cooperation between the two parties.

“In the discussion with Datuk Hajiji we discovered many similarities in our struggles. He acknowledged the long standing struggle of PCS on the issue of the illegal immigrants in Sabah.

“We shared the view that the present program of a random giving of ICs to the illegal immigrants by the state government, though continuously denied by them, is an assault to the sovereignty of Sabah and endangering the future of the people of Sabah.

“We also agreed to work together to continue fighting for the full implementation of MA63 and complete reinstatement of the position of Sabah within Malaysia as per the Malaysia Agreement,” he said.

They also discussed the seemingly lack of macro directive of the state government and the need for the government to streamline programme and put priorities in order, said Bumburing, adding that from the meeting with Hajiji both Bersatu Sabah and PCS understood each other and pledged to work together for the sake of Sabah’s future.

According to Bumburing, Hajiji had invited PCS leaders to the recent launching of Bersatu Sabah and their attendance to the event drew both positive and negative comments including from the party’s own members.

“I have to clarify that during the 14th general election PCS supported Pakatan Harapan (PH) struggles to fight for change in the country and with God’s grace we have a new government,” he said.

Bumburing said PCS continued to support PH government in spite of the recent election setback and noises made on the non-implementation of the PH manifesto.

PCS believes that the PH government effort on the implementation of change is handicapped by the dire financial situation of the country inherited from the BN government, he stressed.

He pointed out the party takes the stand that the biggest gain by the people from the PH government is new sense of freedom and justice, though not yet at par with western democracies, but various efforts are being done toward that.

“The PH government is also facing very stiff resistance to their effort to adopt international treaties such as the ICERD and the Rome Statute. PCS also fully supports the stand taken by PH leadership in preserving parliamentary democracy in Malaysia as in the case of the controversy in the appointment of the Menteri Besar of Johore,” he said.