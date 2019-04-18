PH Council to meet next week over Sandakan by-election

PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council will meet next week to discuss the Sandakan parliamentary by-election which PH component party DAP will contest, PH de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday.

“It is confirmed that the (PH) candidate will be from the DAP,” he told reporters after attending the Digital Native Agenda 23 (DNA23) Digital Dialogue Series at Sunway University here.

Nomination for the by-election is on April 27, early voting on May 7 and polling on May 11.

The Sandakan seat fell vacant following the death of the MP, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, who was Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister, of a heart attack on March 28.

On the PH defeat in the Rantau state by-election in Negeri Sembilan last week, Anwar said a post-mortem will be done after getting a report from the Negeri Sembilan PKR.

Anwar is PKR president.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan retained the seat for Barisan Nasional in a four-cornered contest.

PH was represented by Dr S Streram.

The two others were independents, housewife R Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mohd Nor Yassin. Bernama