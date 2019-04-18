SK Kuala Baram II ordered to close as wildfires draw nearer

MIRI: Students of a primary school badly affected by the wildfires in Kuala Baram started their weekend holidays a day earlier after the Department of Education ordered it to be closed today.

According to a source, the decision was made by the Miri Divisional Education office on Wednesday for SK Kuala Baram II after the peat soil fire crept uncomfortably close to the school.

Firefighters have continued with their campaign of water bombing sorties along with pumping water into freshly dug trenches to keep the spread of the fire in check since Tuesday, after the haze worsened in Senadin and Kuala Baram.

The operation in Miri involved a team of 25 firefighters on the ground and seven personnel from the Bomba Air Wings.

A gloomy picture of the school with thick plumes of smoke in the background was circulated on social media on Thursday, but a reliable source at the school said the picture was actually taken a day earlier.

“The situation is normal today but there will be no classes, as instructed on Wednesday,” said the source.

A check at the school revealed clear skies and no imminent threat of haze.

Miri Fire Chief Supt Law Poh Kiong the fire in Kuala Baram and Senadin was under control, though it would take more time for the smog to clear.

“Our Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) helicopter has flown 38 sorties to conduct our water bombing operations in the area.

“The underground peat fire is under control today, but there is still heavy smoke coming from the peat soil, “ he told The Borneo Post.

Bomba will continue its efforts and focus on the surrounding areas around Curtin University campus, along with the water bombing and ground attack strategy for hotspots affecting over 100 hectares in Kuala Baram and Senadin.

Meanwhile, firefighters also expressed their thanks to members of the public for their gesture in sending food and drinks in support of their mission in battling the wildfires.

“A few members of the public came to our operation area and brought foods and drinks, to give us moral support and strength, “ said Law.

Sarawak is currently facing a weak El Nino phenomenon of prolonged drought as the authorities continue to battle wildfire outbreaks and a shortage of clean drinking water across the state.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) forecasted in February this year that there was a 50 to 60 per cent chance of an El Niño event occurring between March and May.

This natural climate phenomenon is triggered by warmer temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and can significantly affect weather.