Speculations abound on S’kan by-poll candidates

SANDAKAN: With nine more days to the nomination day for the Sandakan parliamentary seat by-election set for April 27, there appears to be still some parties that have yet to announce their candidates for the by-election.

A breakdown on the interested parties/individuals is summarized below:

DAP – After the passing of former Sandakan MP, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, on March 28, 2019, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sabah announced its interest to field Wong’s youngest daughter, Vivian Wong, to contest the seat. However, DAP has yet to confirm the matter pending discussion between DAP Central and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

While some of the locals think that Sandakan is a DAP stronghold, given that DAP has won the seat in the past two elections, many also think that DAP may lose the seat due to several factors.

One of the factors is that in the 14th general election (GE14) last year, Sandakan saw a two-cornered fight between DAP and Barisan Nasional (BN), represented by DAP Wong (19,094 votes) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Datuk Lim Ming Hoo (8,996 votes).

The election this time will see more than two candidates as there are three persons who have already announced that they will be contesting as independent candidates. Such being the case, a multi-cornered fight may not give DAP an advantage as the votes will be split to the other candidates.

Another factor discussed by locals is that in the last election, voters from outside Sandakan traveled back to Sandakan to vote. There is likely a lower turnout of voters from outside Sandakan coming to vote this time around, and this could be a disadvantage to DAP.

Locals have also started to question the ‘change’ that they were promised, which to date, have not happened, especially on matters that directly affect their lives like high prices of goods.

Sandakan people are also known to be ‘bold’ voters, as there has been an independent candidate who won Sandakan in the past, namely, Chong Hon Min, who won with a majority of 1,330 votes from a total of 9,538 votes in a three-cornered fight against BN’s Lau Ngan Siew and Pasok’s Liew Teck Khen in 2004.

Independent candidates – To date, three persons have announced their intentions to contest as independent candidates, including a new face in politics, Chia Siew Yung; a former DAP member, Sulaiman Putie; and former Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Sabah chairman, Hamzah Abdullah.

Chia, 46, a local, father of two, has quit his 22-year-job as an operation manager in a renowned palm oil company to stand as an independent candidate. He claims that his strength lies in the support of various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) over his decision to stand.

Sulaiman used to be actively involved with DAP and was a close aide of the late Datuk Wong. He recently announced on his social media account that he has quit the party to contest in the by-election. It took many by surprise, especially DAP Sandakan members.

Hamzah is not newbie in politics as he had contested for State and Federal seats six times under different parties, including PAS and Amanah. During GE14, he contested for Batu Sapi (P.185) parliamentary seat but lost to Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Datuk Liew Vui Keong in the four-cornered fight. Hamzah said this will be his last time contesting and that his children are raising the funds for him to contest.

The Opposition – Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) consisting of Umno Sabah, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star Sabah) may nominate one candidate when discussion among the parties involved is finalised.

Umno Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has announced that Umno is not going to take part in the Sandakan by-election, but will support any opposition party that is contesting, except for Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

PBRS has not issued any statement if it is keen to field a candidate in the by-election, while PBS has stated that it is still studying the ground and screening possible candidates, and will only decide after the party’s supreme council meeting.

Star Sabah, however, has announced that if other parties in GBS have no candidate, it will be fielding a local former teacher, Liew Wean Chee, 50.

Liew, who has a Bachelors degree in economics and a Master in education, first joined politics two years ago when she became a member of Star. Liew said, despite being new in politics, she has been studying politics for a very long time, especially on the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) has yet to decide if it is going to field a candidate in the by-election. MCA president, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, is seen to have arrived Sandakan yesterday (Wednesday) for a closed-door meeting with MCA leaders and members here. If MCA is going to contest, the most likely candidate that will be chosen would be Batu Sapi MCA division chief, Datuk Chew Kok Wah.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) through its president, Datuk Chin Su Phin, has recently announced that it will opt out of Sandakan by-election.

Former Tanjong Papat assemblyman, Datuk Seri Panglima Raymond Tan Shu Kiah, from Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) was recently quoted by a local Chinese newspaper that he was recommended by the locals to contest. He said he was happy that he was still remembered by the people, and said that he is going to think about it.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) has not commented about the election, but there is a slight possibility that its president, Datuk Yong Teck Lee, may field himself as a candidate as he had also once contested in Batu Sapi (P.185) by-election in 2010, but lost to Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin from PBS.

Sandakan voters – Sandakan (P.186) parliamentary seat encompasses two state seats, Tanjong Papat and Elopura, which are currently held by DAP. In 2013, the late Datuk Wong won Sandakan for the first time with 14,226 votes, defeating Datuk Liew Vui Keong, who was then with BN in a three-cornered fight with a majority of 1,088.

In GE14, the late Wong defended his seat when he won with a majority of 10,098 against LDP Datuk Lim Ming Hoo in a two-cornered fight.

According to statistics provided by the Election Commission, up to March 28, 2019, there are a total of 40,131 registered voters in P.186 Sandakan, with 270 early voters.

Voters aged between 30 to 39 represent the highest percentage at 22.37 percent, followed by those aged 40 to 49 at 19.24 percent, those ages at 50 to 59 at 18.83 percent.