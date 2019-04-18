Stray dogs will be removed without exception – Uggah

KUCHING: Any stray or free roaming dogs sighted will be targeted for removal in the coming Kuching District Anti Rabies Operation, from April 22 to May 3.

Deputy Chief Minister and chairman of the State Natural Disaster Management Committee Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said there will be no exception because “granting any exception would only backfire in the fight to eradicate the deadly sickness”.

Speaking after chairing a meeting on a rabies outbreak management programme here today, he feared there would then be requests after requests for exemption which would would render the fight an exercise in futility, and Sarawak and its people would continue to be at risk.

Replying to a request made during the meeting to exempt the so-called community dogs (neutered and vaccinated but ownerless), Uggah stressed the government had a very critical responsibility to carry out.

“The fight is against rabies. It is not against the pet dogs. We have to remove the strays. We have to get more pets vaccinated. During the coming operation, those dogs that are kept within the owner’s house compound will not be affected,” he said.

The meeting today was attended by the Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) led by its president Datin Dona Drury Wee and the Save our Strays (SOS) Kuching association led by its president Kitty Chin.

Also attending were the vice chairman of the Tabuan Tranquility Neighbourhood Committee Dean Kuan and the secretary of the Green Heights and Borneo Garden Neighbourhood Committee Andrew Tsen.

On the fears expressed by members of the public over the presence of the military with assault rifles, he said they were there to provide security which is part of the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the operation.

“They are there not to shoot the dogs with their rifles – and so far not a single bullet has been fired,” he said.

“We hope the owners who have yet to vaccinate their dogs would do so. Since the outbreak, we have lost 16 lives and we do not want to lose more,” he added .

He explained the Kuching District would be divided into eight zones during the operation. To encourage owners to get their dogs vaccinated, a static vaccination centre would be set up in each of the zone. He said details of the centres would be made known soon.

On allegations that some operation teams had entered houses to tranquilise dogs, Uggah said investigations had been done on the matter.

“But what was actually happening was that the dogs were tranquilised by the road. They escaped into people’s homes. Members of the team then entered to retrieve them.

“There is, in place, the SOP on how the operation should be strictly done,” he said.

He pointed out team members would have to get signed permission from house owners to retrieve any targeted dogs that had escaped into any house compound.

Uggah also hit out at certain politicians who had criticised past operations. “They are actually ignorant of the way the operations had been or will be conducted.

“They just want to exploit the situation for personal political mileage,” he added.

He also these politicians did not even know the federal government is collaborating with the state, with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) along with the police as the lead agency on the ground after the outbreak was declared a Level Two Disaster.