Teen arrested for allegedly insulting Islam, Prophet Muhammad in Facebook posts

KUCHING: A Facebook user by the name of ‘Rabiatull Adawiyah Nordin’ from Petra Jaya has been apprehended by the Sarawak Islamic Affairs Department (Jais) last night at around 11pm.

The 18-year-old had allegedly posted insults against Islam and Prophet Muhammad in a Facebook post recently.

The posts, which were made public, subsequently went viral after several local Facebook pages took screenshots of the posts and shared them.

Netizens were understandably enraged at her inflammatory remarks, calling for the authorities to investigate the matter.

The user had also posted several photos that showed her performing acts that insulted the religion on her Facebook account, such as stepping on the Quran.

The suspect will be investigated under Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences Ordinance 2001.